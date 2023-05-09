Business Break
Staying HOT Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Hot and muggy with PM rain and storms.

By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sweating today? Well get ready to do it again tomorrow, because these warm temps are not going anywhere! Humidity stays high too, with a better chance of showers/storms tomorrow afternoon through the evening. Tonight we will see a few more storms before the midnight hour, but things clear up before we head out the door. There is a chance at some patchy fog to start the day tomorrow though, especially in our northern counties. By Thursday the temps cool down just a touch, and rain coverage starts to diminish as we move later into the week. Temps heat back up by the weekend, with widespread 90s expected both days. The good news is your Mother’s Day weekend looks nice and dry! Things stay hot but dry as we head into the next work week, with rain coverage staying low until next Wednesday.

