Warm, humid with pop up storms the next couple days
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spots of rain and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before a drying trend comes our way later in the week and especially by the weekend.
Partly to mostly cloudy on this Tuesday. We’ll have a warm, humid breeze. There is a 20-30% chance of rain and storms mainly after 2 or 3 PM. Highs between 85 and 88 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight after some isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
As a cold front approaches from the northeast Wednesday, that could kick off a few more showers and storms later in the afternoon and during the evening. Rain coverage will be around 30-40% with highest rain chances near and south/west of Columbus. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s, just shy of 90 degrees.
Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms mainly focused in our southern counties. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday looks about the same, just a little bit warmer.
We continue the hotter and drier trend Mother’s Day weekend with highs near or above 90 degrees. Rain chances are around 10% or less at this point.
It could be a little more unsettled again early to mid next week with the chance of showers and storms returning. Hot early in the week with a slight cool down perhaps toward mid next week.
