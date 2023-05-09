Business Break
Warm, humid with pop up storms the next couple days

Tyler’s forecast
Warm and humid with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon/early evening.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spots of rain and storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before a drying trend comes our way later in the week and especially by the weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy on this Tuesday. We’ll have a warm, humid breeze. There is a 20-30% chance of rain and storms mainly after 2 or 3 PM. Highs between 85 and 88 degrees.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with a 30% rain coverage.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday with a 30% rain coverage.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy tonight after some isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder during the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Muggiest days this week will be Tuesday and part of Wednesday.
Muggiest days this week will be Tuesday and part of Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As a cold front approaches from the northeast Wednesday, that could kick off a few more showers and storms later in the afternoon and during the evening. Rain coverage will be around 30-40% with highest rain chances near and south/west of Columbus. Highs again in the mid to upper 80s, just shy of 90 degrees.

Watch for some rain and storms in spots later in the day Wednesday into the evening.
Watch for some rain and storms in spots later in the day Wednesday into the evening.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly sunny, slightly cooler and less humid Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms mainly focused in our southern counties. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday looks about the same, just a little bit warmer.

We continue the hotter and drier trend Mother’s Day weekend with highs near or above 90 degrees. Rain chances are around 10% or less at this point.

Our first 90° day of the year is inevitable sometime in the next several days.
Our first 90° day of the year is inevitable sometime in the next several days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It could be a little more unsettled again early to mid next week with the chance of showers and storms returning. Hot early in the week with a slight cool down perhaps toward mid next week.

Still trending hotter and drier for Mother's Day weekend
Still trending hotter and drier for Mother's Day weekend(Source: WTVM Weather)

