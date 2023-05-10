Andersonville National Historic Site hosts Memorial Day weekend events

ANDERSONVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Andersonville National Historic Site will commemorate Memorial Day with events that are free and open to the public, beginning on Saturday, May 27 and concluding on Tuesday, May 30.

Retired US Army Col. Rob Choppa, will serve as keynote speaker at the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony. The weekend’s events will close with a public funeral service for Corporal Luther Story, Korean War Medal of Honor recipient.

“Memorial Day presents an opportunity to remember the military men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country. Many have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, says superintendent Gia Wagner.” It is our great privilege to pay tribute to them, particularly those resting here at Andersonville National Cemetery.”

Memorial Day service activities at the park will begin on Saturday, May 27, when hundreds of scouts and other volunteers will place small American flags on more than 20,000 gravesites in Andersonville National Cemetery.

On Sunday, May 28, the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence band will perform at 1:30 p.m, followed by the formal program at 2 p.m. The ceremony will feature keynote speaker retired US Army Col. Rob Choppa, and wreath presentations will be conducted by several military, civic and patriotic organizations.

On Monday, May 29, the public is invited to attend 2 events. The Knights of Columbus will hold a special mass in the cemetery at 11 a.m., and at 2 p.m., the public is invited to attend a reinternment ceremony with full military honors for Corporal Luther Story.

For more information, call Caitlyn Price, volunteer coordinator, at (229) 924-0343.

