Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn Police Department arrest five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges

L-R: Oglesby, Jones, Bulzan, Mitchell, Thomas
L-R: Oglesby, Jones, Bulzan, Mitchell, Thomas(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department arrested five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges on May 8.

The suspects who were arrested are:

  • 38-year-old Deterrio Antwone Oglesby
  • 33-year-old Ronnie Lee Jones
  • 32-year-old Nathan Michael Bulzan
  • 40-year-old Reginald Travon Mitchell
  • 46-year-old Detrick Lemar Thomas

According to officials, Oglesby and Jones were each charged with three counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree. Bulzan was charged with two counts of possession of a forged instrument third degree. Mitchell was charged with one count of possession of a forged instrument third degree, and Thomas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests stem from the Auburn Police receiving multiple forgery in progress calls at banks located in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road, and the 1300 block of South Donahue Drive on May 8. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle, and performed a traffic stop. Oglesby, Jones, Mitchell, and Thomas were identified as the occupants of the vehicle. Bulzan was also located nearby on foot.

All suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail. Oglesby and Jones are being held on a $4,500 bond, Bulzan is being held on a $3,000 bond, Mitchell is being held on a $1,500 bond, and Thomas is being held on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

Latest News

LaGrange house fire
LaGrange Fire Department responds to structure fire
Columbus mayor honored at 41st Annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner
Damages from Camp Hill storm
Camp Hill continues clean-up efforts after hail-storm 2 months ago
On-demand lawn mowing services coming to Columbus
On-demand lawn mowing services coming to Columbus