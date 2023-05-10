Central baseball to host rival Smiths Station in AHSAA 7A semifinals

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The defending AHSAA 7A champion Central Red Devils are two wins away from another state finals appearance. To get there, they have to get past the rival Smiths Station Panthers.

Central beat Smiths Station twice in three regular season games this year.

“This area and this community deserves a series like this. I think it’s going to be a dog fight. It’s going to be a great game, we’re all excited for it.” said Central senior pitcher Tripp Richards.

Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 ET at Central’s Darnell-Nelson Field, with Game Two to follow shortly after.

If necessary, a Game Three would be played on Friday night.

