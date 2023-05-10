College signings held at Columbus High and Hardaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the seven student-athletes at Columbus High and Hardaway that signed to the next level on Wednesday.

Columbus High: Fidel Small to Washington and Lee University (Football) and Mason Schoonover to Berry College (Baseball).

Hardaway: Braxton Deriso to Newberry College (Football), Xion Jackson to Thomas University (Football), Guensley Sajous to Thomas University (Football), Alexander Graham to Thomas University (Football) and Keilon Mix to Thomas University (Football).

