Columbus mayor honor at 41st Annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Boy Scouts of America held its 41st Annual Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson was honored for his impact and commitment to the youth in the community. That included serving as chair to the Kiwanis Club, March of Dimes and being on the leadership council for the American Cancer Society on top of his city job.

Boy Scouts officials say Henderson was chosen because he lives by the ideals of the Boy Scouts’ oath and law.

“We’re honoring Mayor Henderson for all of his service in the community not only as our mayor but even before that all that he does to make sure that our community is better every day,” says CEO Juan Osario.”Leaders are driving our good service forward, providing a good example for our scouts as they go through our program.”

Funds raised at the dinner will go to the Scouting Program to recruit in the Columbus area.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

