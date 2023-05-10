Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of...
Dolly Parton announces first rock album ‘Rockstar’
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Prince Harry’s lawyer says British tabloid spied on ‘industrial scale’
L-R: Oglesby, Jones, Bulzan, Mitchell, Thomas
Auburn Police Department arrest five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges