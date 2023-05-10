Efforts underway to establish I-14 in Columbus, connecting west TX to GA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Efforts are underway to establish a new interstate that would run through Columbus and connect parts of west Texas to Georgia.

According to Frank Lumpkin, the possible interstate connects forts, ports, major cities, and other highways.

In 2017, the first stretch of Interstate 14 was built from US 190 in Killeen, Texas near Fort Hood connecting it to Interstate 35.

Lumpkin is asking city council to send a letter to the Georgia Department of Transportation requesting they petition the Federal Highway Association to open Interstate 14 in Columbus.

“The petition to the Federal Highways Administration has come from the Department of Transportation but if Columbus wants this they need to be the body asking the Dept. of Transportation to open this segment up,” said Lumpkin.

The council has agreed to look into the project and collect data.

