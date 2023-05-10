Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Exchange Service to host free movie screenings in celebration of Fort Moore naming

To celebrate the renaming of Fort Benning to Fort Moore, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service...
To celebrate the renaming of Fort Benning to Fort Moore, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lucas Cinema are offering free screenings of “We Were Soldiers” from May 11 through May 14.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - To celebrate the renaming of Fort Benning to Fort Moore, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Lucas Cinema are offering free screenings of “We Were Soldiers” from May 11 through May 14.

The screening is to help educate the community about the heroes that gave the post its new name.

The Fort Moore theater will hold daily screenings of the 2002 film, “We Were Soldiers,” starring Mel Gibson and partially filmed at the installation.

Based on Lt. Gen. Hal Moore’s book, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young,” the film details the 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 7th Cavalry Regiment’s roles in the Battle of Ia Drang.

Moore, who led the 1st Battalion at Ia Drang, was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism during the battle. The film also recounts the work done by his wife, Julia Compton Moore, to advocate for the creation of an official system for notifying the next of kin of fallen Soldiers.

Lucas Cinemas Fort Moore is at 7300 Ingersoll St., Bldg. 1687. For a list of showtimes, CLICK here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

Latest News

Bane the K9 in his vest
Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane receives donation of body armor
Food Bank of East Alabama hosts annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
National Association of Letter Carriers hosting annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
There was a heavy police presence surrounding a Tuskegee apartment complex Wednesday.
Fatal Tuskegee shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
L-R: Oglesby, Jones, Bulzan, Mitchell, Thomas
Auburn Police Department arrest five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges