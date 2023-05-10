Business Break
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Devin Willock’s father filed the lawsuit against UGA, its staffers, Jalen Carter, an Athens strip club and others
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard and Lindsey Basye
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to legal documents Dave Willock, father of Devin Willock, has filed a lawsuit in the crash that killed Devin and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The lawsuit names the University of Georgia Athletic Association, multiple employees as well as LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Jalen Carter and multiple liability companies.

The family claims there was a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees.

The lawsuit sights that UGA had “negligent entrustment of a vehicle to Chandler LeCroy and the negligent hiring, supervision, training and retention of Chanlder LeCroy and other agents and employees of the association....”

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at the Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Willock’s family is asking for $40 million and attorney fees.

Atlanta News First is reaching out to the family as well as everyone named in the lawsuit for a response to this lawsuit.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the school was notified with the intent to sue and responded saying the family did not provide evidence to back up the statements.

