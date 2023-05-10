National Association of Letter Carriers hosting annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Bank of East Alabama is asking for the community’s support to help stamp out hunger in the Chattahoochee Valley.

The event is set for May 13 as the Food Bank of East Alabama joins America’s Letter Carriers and Feeding America in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The event helps to support local food banks and the one in six Americans who struggle with hunger.

“Stamp Out Hunger is like no other food drive. It allows every community across the country to collectively come together on one day to do their part to fight hunger. We are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items and for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in our community,” said Martha Henk, Executive Director of the Food Bank of East Alabama.

Residents can join the Food Bank of East Alabama and support local residents who struggle with hunger by simply collecting non-perishable food items and leaving them in a sturdy bag near their mailboxes on the morning of May 13. A letter carrier will collect the donations and deliver them to the Food Bank of East Alabama.

How it works:

Leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox before your mail delivery and your letter carrier will pick it up and deliver it to the food bank. All donations stay local.

What foods are most needed? Cereal Pasta and rice Canned fruits and vegetables Canned meals such as soups, pasta, stew Peanut Butter and jelly Pasta sauce Macaroni & Cheese or boxed meals Canned protein – tuna, chicken, etc. 100% juice



According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study, one in seven Alabama residents faces food insecurity, including 216,040 children. Stamp Out Hunger provides a convenient way for everyone to support neighbors who struggle with hunger.

The total amount of donations picked up over the 31-year history of the drive is more than 1.82 billion pounds!

