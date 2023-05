MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Glenwood Gators are AISA AAA baseball champions!

Glenwood beat Macon East, 11-1, in Game One and followed that up with a 9-3 win in Game Two to clinch the championship.

Congratulations to coach Tim Fanning and the entire Glenwood School community.

