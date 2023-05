COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers and mom-like figures in the Chattahoochee Valley - and the world!

Moms are known as the backbone to families - the strength and glue that holds families together.

WTVM loves all of our mamas - both on-air and behind the scenes.

Shout your mom or mother-like figures out below!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.