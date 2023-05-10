Business Break
Heavy police presence around Tuskegee apartment complex

There was a heavy police presence surrounding a Tuskegee apartment complex Wednesday.
There was a heavy police presence surrounding a Tuskegee apartment complex Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was a heavy police presence surrounding a Tuskegee apartment complex Wednesday.

WSFA 12 News found the scene outside the Lakeshore Apartments, which is located off U.S. Highway 80 and Macon Drive.

Little to no information is known about the situation but numerous law enforcement officers and members of the fire department were on the scene.

We have reached out to Tuskegee police for more information.

