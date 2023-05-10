Hot afternoon before the storms arrive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday is the best chance to see some rain and storms out of the entire workweek. As the rest of the week presses on, rain chances gradually decrease and heat settles in for the weekend.

Clouds build Wednesday afternoon. Highs nearing 90 right before the storms pop up. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Plenty of sun Wednesday morning before clouds build in the afternoon. Highs between 88 and 90 degrees. Showers and storms likely fire up after 3 or 4 PM starting south and west of Auburn, Phenix City and Columbus before pushing northeast. Rain coverage will be around 40-50% with the best chance of staying dry in our northeastern counties.

Wednesday's rain coverage is expected to build starting mid to late afternoon in our southwestern counties before pushing northeast. Rain is less likely in our far northeastern counties. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms continuing well into the evening tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Storms will be most prevalent Wednesday early in the evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Slightly cooler and drier Thursday, especially in our northern counties, with more clouds than sun. Highs between 82 and 85 degrees. We still have a chance of PM showers and storms, highest potential south of Columbus.

Rain coverage around 30% Thursday afternoon, highest chances south of Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Only a few stray or isolated storms are expected Friday and especially over the weekend. We’ll have mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon with near 90+ degree temperatures over the weekend, especially Mother’s Day. Make sure you keep mom cool.

Mother's Day Weekend looks hot and mainly rain-free with rain chances pegged at less than 20%. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The first half of next week a chance of spotty showers and storms is in the forecast once again with highs in the low 90s Monday with mid to upper 80s after that.

A chance of showers and storms returns next week as the pattern looks pretty typical of May. (Source: WTVM Weather)

