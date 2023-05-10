Hot afternoon before the storms arrive
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday is the best chance to see some rain and storms out of the entire workweek. As the rest of the week presses on, rain chances gradually decrease and heat settles in for the weekend.
Plenty of sun Wednesday morning before clouds build in the afternoon. Highs between 88 and 90 degrees. Showers and storms likely fire up after 3 or 4 PM starting south and west of Auburn, Phenix City and Columbus before pushing northeast. Rain coverage will be around 40-50% with the best chance of staying dry in our northeastern counties.
Mostly cloudy with scattered storms continuing well into the evening tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Slightly cooler and drier Thursday, especially in our northern counties, with more clouds than sun. Highs between 82 and 85 degrees. We still have a chance of PM showers and storms, highest potential south of Columbus.
Only a few stray or isolated storms are expected Friday and especially over the weekend. We’ll have mid to upper 80s Friday afternoon with near 90+ degree temperatures over the weekend, especially Mother’s Day. Make sure you keep mom cool.
The first half of next week a chance of spotty showers and storms is in the forecast once again with highs in the low 90s Monday with mid to upper 80s after that.
