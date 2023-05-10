LaGrange Fire Department responds to structure fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7:35 a.m., on 97 Addie Street, the LaGrange fire department responded to a reported residential structure fire.

The caller stated flames came from the front of the residence.

The first arriving unit reported heavy fire conditions showing from the front of the residence upon arrival.

Fire crews made an effort on the interior of the house, to limit damage to the remainder of the residence.

The fire caused extensive damage to 2 rooms, and smoke and heat damage to the rest of the residence.

According to officials, witness statements reported that the home was occupied by 2 people, and both escaped without injuries.

Officials say the cause of the fire is being listed as undetermined after investigation, and the property valued at $38,000, is declared a total loss.

