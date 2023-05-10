Business Break
LaGrange man arrested after years of child molestation, police say

(WIFR)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 36-year-old man is behind bars following an ongoing child molestation investigation.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers arrested Alonzo Roberts, Jr., regarding the molestation of two juveniles known to the suspect.

The investigation revealed Roberts had been engaging in indecent acts with the now 16 and 12-year-old over several years.

On May 10, he was taken into custody and charged with incest and three counts of child molestation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact authorities.

