LaGrange resident wins a/c unit in Mother’s Day giveaway

Air Force Heating and Air(Source: Air Force Heating and Air)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Airforce Heating and Air surprised a LaGrange mother with a brand-new a/c unit free of charge.

Michelle Moore was given a brand-new a/c unit from Airforce Heating and Air as a part of the Mother’s Day giveaway.

Moore is a local mother and devoted grandmother. Moore’s daughter put her in the contest for the new unit.

She is an active member of the La Grange community, donating both her time and money. Michelle built a house about 19 years ago, and had the same a/c unit the whole time.

“I knew the AC unit was about to go out, but I was trying to keep it alive for as long as I possibly could. Then, someone nominated me for a new A/C unit, and I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” says homeowner Michelle Moore.

Airforce Heating and Air and parent company Air Pros USA, sponsored the Mother’s Day Giveaway. They accepted nominations from the community to honor mothers in the LaGrange community, for all the sacrifices they make for their children and families.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

