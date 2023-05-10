LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 39-year-old LaGrange woman has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on multiple charges, including theft by taking following stealing more than $500,000 from a local business.

According to the GBI, on March 8, the LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI investigate employee theft reports from Holliday Realtors.

The investigation led to employee Brandy Clover’s arrest. She was ultimately charged with theft by taking and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.

Clover was taken to the Troup County Jail for booking. Her case is still ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the authorities at 706-565-7888.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.