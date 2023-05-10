Business Break
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 39-year-old LaGrange woman has been arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on multiple charges, including theft by taking following stealing more than $500,000 from a local business.

According to the GBI, on March 8, the LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI investigate employee theft reports from Holliday Realtors.

The investigation led to employee Brandy Clover’s arrest. She was ultimately charged with theft by taking and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.

Clover was taken to the Troup County Jail for booking. Her case is still ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the authorities at 706-565-7888.

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
1 person injured following Columbus interstate shooting, suspect in custody
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee County recognizes track and field student-athletes in ceremony
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges
Columbus residents speak on Ft. Benning name change
