Not as Hot Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Temps in the mid 80s tomorrow and Friday, then back near 90 as we move into the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms are back in the forecast this afternoon and expected to linger until 10 or 11 PM ET. After that, things will cool down a hair but stay in the upper 60s as we get ready to head out the door tomorrow morning. The afternoon won’t be quite as hot, with highs expected to stay in the mid 80s rather than near 90. Similar story goes for Friday, but we will still see the chance for showers and storms both afternoons. Mother’s Day weekend still looks drier and hotter overall, with highs in the low 90s both days. As we move things along into the next work week temps are expected to start hot (in the 90) then transition to more seasonable, but still hot, in the mid 80s. Rain coverage for that week is highest at the start, but a few spotty summer storms still expected every afternoon.

