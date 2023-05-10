Business Break
Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane receives donation of body armor

Bane the K9 in his vest
Bane the K9 in his vest(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane, has received a bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Bane’s vest was sponsored by Helen Pavilonis of Durham, NC, and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Pavilonis Family.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

For more information, click HERE.

