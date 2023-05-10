Opelika’s Taylor Fields signs with CVCC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Taylor Fields from Opelika for signing to play baseball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

The second basemen is staying close to home and says that family was a big factor in keeping him close to home.

“I went on a visit there and it felt like home. Being able to stay close to my family and friends and all of that,” said Fields. “It just felt like home, you know. Family is a big part of me going to play college and it’s amazing they’ve been there for me since day one. So, its great.”

