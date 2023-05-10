COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A portion of Psalmond Road will be closed near the end of May.

The north intersection of Psalmond Road and Beaver Run Road will be closed for road construction the week of May 22.

Portion of Psalmond Road to close for week due to construction (Source: City of Columbus)

Detour signs will be posted to assist drivers. Residents are advised to familiarize themselves with the proposed detour plan well in advance of the intersection closure.

The closure is anticipated to last one week, weather permitting.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.