Running the race: Student Athletes honored for exceptional performance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Student athletes from across the Muscogee County filled a room, as they were honored for being the top student athletes in track and field. “We all work hard, trying to get to the same level,” says one student.

The event inspired by a track mom who feels track and field students are not recognized enough. “Track and field athletes we really don’t get too much acknowledgement,” says Mohamed Diaby.

Each school recognized, Each athlete given a medal, then three trophies recognizing, the top male and female 4x1 relay winners as city champions. But the biggest award going to one young man who has some major stats on the track, Mohammad Diaby, a Carver High School student won athlete of the year. “It feels great to be acknowledged for what I do, I work hard,” says Diaby.

Diaby lost his mom to COVID, but he says she is the reason he runs and wins.

“Knowing that my mom is looking down on me, you know that’s who I work hard for,” says Diaby. Diaby is the first to receive a $700.00 scholarship for doing so well in the sport. The scholarship named after Richard Campbell, a man who excelled in track and field at Hardaway high school. His widow saying she is thankful to give a student the opportunity to attend college.

“I am so very grateful that they have named a scholarship in his honor and it will help some deserving students go to school on a track and field scholarship,” says Angela Campbell.

Diaby’s coach says it comes down to hard work and instilling greatness into children to help them excel to the next level. “We try to maintain a level of concentration and hard work, all the time and as long as you put in hard work, that’s your best and I’m happy,” says head coach of track and field at Carver High School, Coach Mario Nazine. And this young man says he is happy to be honored for his hard work. “It feels great,” says Diaby.

Organizers say they are hoping the scholarship will continue to grow every year.

