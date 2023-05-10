Smiths Station baseball prepares for defending state champion Central

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station last won an AHSAA 7A state championship in 2015, the first year of what is still Alabama’s largest classification. The Panthers are now two wins away from competing for another state title.

On Thursday, Smiths Station will travel to rival Central with a chance to knock off the defending state champion Red Devils.

“I feel like the environment is going to be amazing. There’s going to be so many people there watching us, it’s going to be a completely different atmosphere.” said senior outfielder Jason Tharpe.

Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 ET at Central’s Darnell-Nelson Field, with Game Two to follow shortly after.

If necessary, a Game Three would be played on Friday night.

