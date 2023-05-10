Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station baseball prepares for defending state champion Central

Smiths Station baseball prepares for defending state champion Central
Smiths Station baseball prepares for defending state champion Central(WTVM)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station last won an AHSAA 7A state championship in 2015, the first year of what is still Alabama’s largest classification. The Panthers are now two wins away from competing for another state title.

On Thursday, Smiths Station will travel to rival Central with a chance to knock off the defending state champion Red Devils.

“I feel like the environment is going to be amazing. There’s going to be so many people there watching us, it’s going to be a completely different atmosphere.” said senior outfielder Jason Tharpe.

Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 ET at Central’s Darnell-Nelson Field, with Game Two to follow shortly after.

If necessary, a Game Three would be played on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges

Latest News

Glenwood baseball wins AISA AAA championship
Glenwood baseball wins AISA AAA championship
Columbus High and Hardaway signings
College signings held at Columbus High and Hardaway
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Pacelli boys soccer advances to GIAA championship game
Pacelli boys soccer advances to GIAA championship game