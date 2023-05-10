Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VisitColumbus set to host 3-day event this week

VisitColumbusGA logo
VisitColumbusGA logo(Source: VisitColumbusGA)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, VisitColumbus is hosting a 3 day event starting May 10.

VisitColumbus was at the Rivercenter today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and hot dog lunches were provided by Frank’s Alley.

The event will continue through Thursday and conclude on Friday, and hot dog lunches will be provided.

Thursday’s event will take place at Frank’s Alley 900 Broadway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s event will take place at the Splash Pad 1000 Bay Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“If it wasn’t for visitor spending, each household in Columbus would have to come up with an additional $534 in order to help the city with resources. Those resources include: schools, roads, and other things that we’ve become accustomed to here in Columbus,” says President and CEO of VisitColumbus Peter Bowden.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
1 person injured following shooting on Talbotton Road in Columbus

Latest News

Air Force Heating and Air
LaGrange resident wins a/c unit in Mother’s Day giveaway
Happy Mother's Day
Happy Mother’s Day: Shout out your mom on WTVM!
Bane the K9 in his vest
Opelika Police Department’s K9 Bane receives donation of body armor
Food Bank of East Alabama hosts annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
National Association of Letter Carriers hosting annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive