VisitColumbus set to host 3-day event this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week, VisitColumbus is hosting a 3 day event starting May 10.

VisitColumbus was at the Rivercenter today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and hot dog lunches were provided by Frank’s Alley.

The event will continue through Thursday and conclude on Friday, and hot dog lunches will be provided.

Thursday’s event will take place at Frank’s Alley 900 Broadway from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s event will take place at the Splash Pad 1000 Bay Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“If it wasn’t for visitor spending, each household in Columbus would have to come up with an additional $534 in order to help the city with resources. Those resources include: schools, roads, and other things that we’ve become accustomed to here in Columbus,” says President and CEO of VisitColumbus Peter Bowden.

