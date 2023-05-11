Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a November 2022 murder has been arrested in Kansas, Columbus police announce.

According to authorities, 52-year-old Chris Binns was taken into custody in Kansas on May 11 for the death of 50-year-old Kerry Binns.

On Nov. 17, 2022, officials were called out to Grove Park Apartments on Grove Park Drive regarding a sick or injured person.

Kerry Binns was pronounced dead around 2 p.m., the cause unknown. Last Thursday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Chris Binns based on probable cause.

Officials say his court date will be set after he is extradited to Columbus.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.