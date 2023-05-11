Business Break
Columbus apartment murder suspect arrested in Kansas

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a November 2022 murder has been arrested in Kansas, Columbus police announce.

According to authorities, 52-year-old Chris Binns was taken into custody in Kansas on May 11 for the death of 50-year-old Kerry Binns.

On Nov. 17, 2022, officials were called out to Grove Park Apartments on Grove Park Drive regarding a sick or injured person.

Kerry Binns was pronounced dead around 2 p.m., the cause unknown. Last Thursday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Chris Binns based on probable cause.

Officials say his court date will be set after he is extradited to Columbus.

