District 4 town hall meeting set for May 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A town hall meeting is set for people who live in district 4 in the Fountain City.

The “Let’s Talk About Parks and Recreation” District 4 town hall meeting aims to give residents a chance to sound off on a variety of issues.

Councilwoman Toyia Tucker talked with news leader 9, and she says one of the main focuses are the closed pools in the area.

She tells residents that a concept or a new pool, for Shirley B. Winston, will be presented.

Crime and Public Safety will also be a topic of concern tomorrow night.

“There has been a lot of shooting, we’ve had a few murders in Carver Park. We have a lot of new safety features that have been added, and we actually made some arrests just recently. Assistant Chief Debra Kennedy is going to give a lot of information in regards to what we’re doing with public safety in our parks,” says Tucker.

Councilwoman Tucker says you do not need to be a District 4 resident to attend. All residents are welcome.

The meeting will be held tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shirley B Winston Park on Steam Mill Road.

