Heavy law enforcement presence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence, partially closing a section of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Columbus.

News Leader 9 crews at the scene say numerous Muscogee County deputy vehicles and the coroner have been spotted on the street,

Additionally, the road has been blocked off between the intersections of Fulton Avenue and Coolidge Avenue.

It is unclear the reason for the presence at this time.

Stay with us as we learn more information on this developing story.

