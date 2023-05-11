Hit-or-miss storms pop up the next couple afternoons and evenings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms is a little higher than previously advertised for Thursday and Friday. However, it still looks like we’ll have fewer storms and more heat over the weekend.

More clouds than sun on this Thursday. Breezy at times and not as hot as yesterday when we had our first official 90 degree day of the year. Rain coverage is expected to be around 40% starting mid to late afternoon. Highs between 83 and 87 degrees.

Rain coverage will be around 40% Thursday and Friday during the afternoon and evening hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly cloudy with showers and storms rumbling in spots well into the nighttime hours perhaps. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Any storms that do pop up Thursday could linger well into the evening or nighttime hours. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with afternoon and evening showers and storms again developing in spots. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend looks to be sandwiched between two periods of time with better rain coverage at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds coming your way for the weekend. There is around a 20% chance of a shower or storm so the vast majority of us stay dry and hot on a given day. Highs Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90. I think there’s a better chance of climbing into the 90s area-wide Sunday. Again, an overall low-end rain chance (but not zero) for your Mother’s Day plans.

Hotter and mostly dry for the weekend. However, a few isolated storms could pop up during peak heating of the day. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Next week looks pretty typical for the middle of May. Some days will have a better chance of showers and storms than others. We’re trying to pinpoint that ahead of time, but it’s difficult to do. Highs near 90 Monday with mid to upper 80s most of the rest of the week.

The overall pattern looks pretty typical for the middle of May. (Source: WTVM Weather)

