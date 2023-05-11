Hit-or-miss storms pop up the next couple afternoons and evenings
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms is a little higher than previously advertised for Thursday and Friday. However, it still looks like we’ll have fewer storms and more heat over the weekend.
More clouds than sun on this Thursday. Breezy at times and not as hot as yesterday when we had our first official 90 degree day of the year. Rain coverage is expected to be around 40% starting mid to late afternoon. Highs between 83 and 87 degrees.
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms rumbling in spots well into the nighttime hours perhaps. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with afternoon and evening showers and storms again developing in spots. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
A mix of sun and clouds coming your way for the weekend. There is around a 20% chance of a shower or storm so the vast majority of us stay dry and hot on a given day. Highs Saturday in the upper 80s to near 90. I think there’s a better chance of climbing into the 90s area-wide Sunday. Again, an overall low-end rain chance (but not zero) for your Mother’s Day plans.
Next week looks pretty typical for the middle of May. Some days will have a better chance of showers and storms than others. We’re trying to pinpoint that ahead of time, but it’s difficult to do. Highs near 90 Monday with mid to upper 80s most of the rest of the week.
