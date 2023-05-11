Local restaurant set to become full-time event facility

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WTVM) - A local restaurant is set to become a full-time event facility.

The Farm House Restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be transitioning into a full-time event facility after May 14.

The restaurant remained as a popular eatery for 42 years.

Breakfast and Lunch will no longer be served to the public on a regular basis.

According to the post, The Farm House and Barn, will be available to host birthday parties, showers, rehearsal dinners, anniversaries, weddings, family reunions, graduations, and all other special family events.

