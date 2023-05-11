Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is wanted for questioning by the Eufaula Police Department following an incident in a public restroom at Lakepoint Resort State Park.
According to police, around 6 a.m., an older man attempted to enter a restroom stall and then look underneath the doorway while a minor was inside.
Officials say the individual left after hearing another person enter the area.
The Alabama Department of Conversation - State Parks Law Enforcement Division is looking into the case.
Therefore, anyone with information on the subject should contact South East District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at 334-687-8011.
