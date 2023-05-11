Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor

Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor
Man wanted for questioning by Eufaula police in restroom incident involving minor(Source: Eufaula Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is wanted for questioning by the Eufaula Police Department following an incident in a public restroom at Lakepoint Resort State Park.

According to police, around 6 a.m., an older man attempted to enter a restroom stall and then look underneath the doorway while a minor was inside.

Officials say the individual left after hearing another person enter the area.

The Alabama Department of Conversation - State Parks Law Enforcement Division is looking into the case.

Therefore, anyone with information on the subject should contact South East District Ranger Jimmy Rodgers at 334-687-8011.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Columbus police searching for fraud suspect
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office executes 2 major arrests, over $1.1 million in meth seized
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges
Auburn police arrest Notasulga man on identity theft charges

Latest News

Heavy law enforcement presence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Columbus
Heavy law enforcement presence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Columbus
Police presence MLK in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus
Macon County resident Stanley Dixon is accused of fatally shooting James Earl Daniels.
Man charged in fatal shooting, standoff at Tuskegee apartments
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer