National Infantry Museum in Columbus holds ceremony unveiling Moore family exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ceremonies to honor the Moore family continued at the National Infantry Museum. The family’s exhibit in the gallery was unveiled today in front of people, including the Moores’ five children.

Earlier, the room was filled with people who were ready to see the new exhibit dedicated to the work and service of General Hal and Juliaa Moore. The unveiling was met with a round of applause and emotions.

“My parents loved the life that you see all around you,” eldest son Greg Moore said while fighting back tears. He told the room how passionate his family was about military service.

“This is the Army life that Hal and Julia Moore lived for.”

The National Infantry Museum unveiled the Julia Moore Family Gallery along with the ribbon cutting of the Fort Moore Exhibit.

Chief Curator Jeff Reed says he and his team spent months combing through archives laid out by the family.

“Julia was an avid scrapbooker. Literally, their whole lives was chronicled with the scrapbook. Just wonderful detail,” said Reed.

The Moores’ oldest son, Greg, even joked about how thankful he was not that the family’s attic was now cleaner.

“The Moore family certainly thanks the National Infantry Museum for volunteering cleaning out the attic of our Auburn home,” said Greg.

The exhibit will be at the National Infantry Museum for about six months. Some of the Moore’s family personal artifacts will also be sprinkled throughout the gallery for years to come.

