Opelika man arrested on murder charge in reference to Powledge Ave. shooting

OEPLIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is arrested a man on a murder charge.

According to officials, the charge stems from a shooting that occurred on May 5 in the 900 block of Powledge Ave.

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Jerryonne Ja’Quion Patterson from Opelika, on May 10.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, a 22-year-old male arrived at the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) suffering from a gunshot wound and on Monday, May 8, he died from his injuries.

Detectives began an investigation which led to Patterson being identified as the suspect. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

