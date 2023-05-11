Business Break
Opelika Police Department arrests man on charge of murder

OPD murder suspect
OPD murder suspect(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a man on a charge for murder.

According to the OPD, 23-year-old Jerryonne Ja’Quion Patterson was arrested on the charge of murder on May 10.

Officials say the charge stems from a shooting that occurred on May 5, 2023, in the 900 block of Powledge Avenue.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 5, a 22-year-old male arrived at the East Alabama Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound, and on Monday, May 8, he died from his injuries.

The Opelika Police Detectives began an investigation which led to Patterson being identified as a suspect.

According to officials, this case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

