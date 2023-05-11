Business Break
Phenix City Elementary School hosts 2nd annual STEM Society induction ceremony

By WTVM Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Elementary School inducted students into the STEM Honors Society.

STEM students have to achieve an 85-percent in math and science, 180 instructional hours, plus 60 hours of simulated projects like robotics, race or math team.

Students received certificates - inducting them in the National STEM Honors Society.

”Inducting them into the National STEM Honors Society - we’re the only school in the system and school in this area that has a chapter in the National S.T.E.M Honors Society,” said James Dunkle, Smart Lab Facilitator.

”It’s wonderful to watch these students. They’re learning, they’re growing. It’s an amazing thing to see how happy they are,” said 3rd grade teacher Michelle McNeill.

This year, the Honor Society increased their membership by 130-percent.

