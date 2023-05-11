Portion of Mountville Hogansville Road closed in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Mountville Hogansville Road is closed effective immediately, at the bridge over Beech Creek between the addresses of 1950 – 2400 Mountville Hogansville Road.

According to officials, a bridge inspection revealed problems caused by recent flooding, which require immediate closure of the bridge. Barricades are being placed now, and traffic is required to re-route. Repairs are beginning immediately with efforts to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution in work zones, and to slow down, stay alert, pay attention, and obey all work zone/advisory signs.

