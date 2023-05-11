Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Portion of Mountville Hogansville Road closed in Troup County

Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16
Culvert failure on Hwy 133 between Somerset and Paonia closes road at MM 16(KKCO)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Mountville Hogansville Road is closed effective immediately, at the bridge over Beech Creek between the addresses of 1950 – 2400 Mountville Hogansville Road.

According to officials, a bridge inspection revealed problems caused by recent flooding, which require immediate closure of the bridge. Barricades are being placed now, and traffic is required to re-route. Repairs are beginning immediately with efforts to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.

Motorists are advised to use extra caution in work zones, and to slow down, stay alert, pay attention, and obey all work zone/advisory signs.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LaGrange woman arrested after stealing over $500,000 from business, GBI says
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Police presence MLK in Columbus
Death investigation underway after body found on MLK Jr. Blvd. in Columbus
Efforts underway to establish I-14 in Columbus, connecting west TX to GA
Efforts underway to establish I-14 in Columbus, connecting west TX to GA
L-R: Oglesby, Jones, Bulzan, Mitchell, Thomas
Auburn Police Department arrest five suspects from Atlanta on multiple charges

Latest News

May is National Stroke Awareness Month
May is National Stroke Awareness Month
Upcoming district 4 town hall meeting in Columbus
District 4 town hall meeting set for May 11
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates hundreds of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates hundreds of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus
Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus
Scofflaw Brewing Columbus Taproom now open to public