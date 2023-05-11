Business Break
Rain Chances Back on Friday; Drier For Mother’s Day Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The coverage of rain and storms will be back with us on Friday in the afternoon and early evening, so if you’re heading out for Riverfest or any other outdoor events, make sure you have the umbrella ready to go and are keeping track of the rain on the WTVM weather app. It won’t be a washout, and some will stay dry - such is the case a lot during the summer months. For Mother’s Day weekend, the overall coverage of rain will be dropping a bit - expect a 10-30% coverage during the afternoons and evenings. It definitely will stay dry for big chunks of the day, but we can’t rule out pop up showers and storms - we just don’t expect as many as we have seen the last day or two. Highs will climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s, with the lower 90s sticking around into next Monday. The chances of rain next week will stay a little higher Monday and Tuesday, but the rain coverage should drop by the middle and end of next week as some drier air moves in. Highs will generally stay in the mid and upper 80s and lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday Evening Weather On the Go
Rain coverage will be around 40% Thursday and Friday during the afternoon and evening hours.
Hit-or-miss storms pop up the next couple afternoons and evenings
Summery afternoon and evening storms are forecast to pop up the next couple afternoons.
