Salem man arrested on child abuse charges after posting on social media
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for child abuse after posting about it social media.
37-year-old Owen Baker, of Salem, had several outstanding warrants for sexually abusing a minor.
Baker was eventually arrested around 11 a.m. on May 10.
There is no word or details on where he was found.
