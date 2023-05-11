Salem man arrested on child abuse charges after posting on social media

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for child abuse after posting about it social media.

37-year-old Owen Baker, of Salem, had several outstanding warrants for sexually abusing a minor.

Baker was eventually arrested around 11 a.m. on May 10.

There is no word or details on where he was found.

