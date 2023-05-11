Scofflaw Brewing Columbus Taproom now open to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The anticipation is officially over! Scofflaw Brewing Columbus Taproom is now open to the public.

Scofflaw will occupy approximately 9,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at Midcity Yards, which includes a tasting room, brewing facility and beer garden.

The new taproom is located at Midcity Yards - 1421 6th Avenue - in Columbus.

Scofflaw Brewing’s hours are:

Thursday: 4 - 10 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Sunday: 12 - 8 p.m.

Moe’s Original BBQ is across the hall from the brewery.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.