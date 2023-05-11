Victim in deadly Tuskegee standoff shooting speaks out

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - A Tuskegee man is facing multiple charges following a shooting that turned into a standoff Wednesday morning, leaving one man dead.

“And the man said don’t put that gun to my face. He goes, ‘I don’t know whether it is loaded or not,’ and then I started hearing the gunshots ring out,” said resident Jacquline James.

A 10-minute standoff took place Wednesday morning at this residence at Lakeshore Apartments in Tuskegee, leaving one person dead with multiple gunshot wounds all because of a cigarette.

Stanley Dixon Jr. has been arrested and charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building.

“I mean, I just don’t know how he obtained the weapon, but normally with a mental illness, you can’t legally get a weapon,” said Sheriff Andre Brunson.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, Dixon Jr. has a history of mental illness. He said once the argument started, Dixon Jr. shot his neighbor James Daniel. Then proceeded to go a few doors down and fire several shots into another apartment. Additionally, while on his way back to his apartment, he made a remark to two people sitting on their porched and proceeded to fire several shots at them.

Dixon Jr. then barricaded himself in his apartment.

“I called him on the blowhorn and asked him to step out of his apartment, which he opened the door. It took about 10 minutes to talk him out,” said said Sheriff Andre Brunson.

Brunson said he knew Dixon Jr. had a mental illness and needed to de-escalate the situation and get the suspect to trust him enough not to harm himself or others and come out of the apartment.

“Next thing I know, I saw a shadow come by my door,” said shooting victim Jacquline James.

James was in the apartment Dixon Jr. shot into. She said her door was slightly open, and Dixon Jr. came in and started shooting, a bullet grazing over her wrist. Where at that moment, she played dead so he would leave.

“I just fell on the floor and played dead ‘cause he walked away, and I saw his shadow go past the window, and I went into the bathroom with my grandbaby,” said James.

When asked if James felt safe in her neighborhood, she replied, “I feel safe over here, but you just have one bad apple.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.