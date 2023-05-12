Auburn Police: Lannet man arrested on felony fraud charge

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lannet man has been arrested on a felony warrant fraud charge, police say.

Police say Ian Damato Holloway was taken into custody from an arrest stemming from Auburn police receiving information fraudulent card purchase done in April.

Following an investigation, Holloway was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Deputies from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia contacted Holloway and he was taken into custody.

He was held at the Clayton County Jail until he waived extradition and was transported to the Auburn Police Department on May 11 to face the warrant.

Holloway was then transferred to the Lee County Jail and held on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.