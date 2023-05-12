Central baseball advances to AHSAA 7A championship series
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils are heading back to the AHSAA 7A championship series. Central, the defending state champion, swept rival Smiths Station today in the semifinals.
Game One: Central 8, Smiths Station 4
Game Two: Central 8, Smiths Station 1
Central will play either Thompson or Vestavia Hills on Wednesday and Thursday of next week in the title series.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.