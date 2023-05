EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Eufaula is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new sports park.

The event took place on May 12 - at the Lake Eufaula Sports Park.

City of Eufaula to hold ribbon cutting for new sports park (Source: Eufaula Chamber of Commerce)

The park is located at 1231 N Eufaula Avenue.

