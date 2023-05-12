Business Break
Columbus State University hosts graduation

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at Columbus State University are looking ahead to a new era in life.

May 12, was graduation day for the class of 2023.

CSU hosted five ceremonies in total, on Thursday, and they held the last ceremony at 4 p.m. today.

“It means a lot to be able to walk across the stage to get my degree. I’m also the first generation to graduate college. I’ll be able to start my business after this,” says CSU graduate Kesna Bennett.

From us here at news leader 9, congratulations class of 2023!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

