CPD search for burglary suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect.

According to the CPD, on April 11, at approximately 7:55 a.m., the suspect broke a glass door, and gained entry into the 101 Vape Shop on Lakeshore Road.

They say the suspect stole more than $4,000 worth of vape products before leaving the area on foot.

If you have any information, contact Corporal S. Miller at 706-225-4314 or smiller@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.