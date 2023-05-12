Business Break
Drier Weekend Weather Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Fewer storms and more heat over the weekend. Still the rain chance isn't zero.
Fewer storms and more heat over the weekend. Still the rain chance isn't zero.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we get you set for the weekend, we will see a lower coverage of rain than we’ve had to deal with over the past few days, and because of that, temperatures will be heating up - upper 80s and lower 90s. Mother’s Day should be the hottest day with temperatures well into the low 90s for most of us, and the first 90 degree ready for many that haven’t had one yet! We expect a 30% rain coverage Saturday, but that will drop to 10-20% on Sunday - still enough to where you want to have the rain gear handy just in case and be tracking things on the WTVM weather app, but low enough to where most won’t expect to get wet. Next week wills tart off on stormier note with a decent coverage of rain and storms Monday afternoon, evening, and night, but then we will dry it out for your Tuesday through the end of the week with a much lower chance of getting wet. Next week, highs will stay in the 80s with lows in the 60s. We’re watching another system that may bring us a rain chance by next weekend.

