Fewer storms and more heat for Mother’s Day Weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Fewer storms and more heat is on the way for the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Storm Team 9 forecast still calls for a drier and hotter pattern as we head into Mother’s Day weekend. Storms are expected to be fewer and farther between.

Mostly cloudy Friday. Spotty showers and storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon through early evening, ending shortly after sunset. Highs between 81 and 85 degrees.

Spotty storms fire up Friday afternoon.
Spotty storms fire up Friday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Some breaks in the clouds overnight will lead to some areas of fog developing toward daybreak Saturday. Lows in the 60s..

Riverfest begins in Uptown Columbus Friday night. There could be some spotty storms around....
Riverfest begins in Uptown Columbus Friday night. There could be some spotty storms around. Have the rain gear just in case!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Warmer with highs mostly in the upper 80s to near 90. A few isolated storms are possible later in the afternoon and evening. But the overall odds of getting wet are lower for your weekend plans, including Riverfest. Stay cool! About the same for Mother’s Day Sunday. Rain coverage around 20% as temperatures top out in the low 90s.

Fewer storms and more heat over the weekend. Still the rain chance isn't zero.
Fewer storms and more heat over the weekend. Still the rain chance isn't zero.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A cold front approaches Monday likely giving us a better chance for some rain and storms, especially later in the day and at night at this point. Highs near 90 degrees before the storms. Tuesday may be drier if the front pushes south of us like it is forecast to do as of now with some slightly less humid air. An uptick in moisture is bound to return mid to late next week.

Storms are a little more likely early next week.
Storms are a little more likely early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

