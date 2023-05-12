Business Break
House of Heroes partners with Samoan Congregations Church Youth Group to honor widow of veteran

House of Heroes
House of Heroes(Source: House of Heroes)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - House of Heroes partners with Samoan Congregations Church Youth Group to honor widow of veteran.

Saturday, May 13, volunteers from the Samoan Congregational Church will do minor landscaping and yardwork for Geraldine Lassiter, widow of A/2C Robert Lassiter, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at their home located at 1612 41st Street.

Airman Second Class Robert Lassiter was born on January 1937.  He joined the US Air Force in 1956, serving our nation faithfully for six years.  Mr. Lassiter passed away a hero to his family, and his nation on July 13, 2008.

A flag ceremony will be held at noon to recognize the service of the veteran.

